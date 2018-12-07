APC Won’t Shield Corrupt Members From Facing Trial – Keyamo

Spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Reelection Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not shield its members who are accused of corruption from facing trial.

Keyamo made the declaration while speaking in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during a one-day anti-corruption symposium, organised by Rivers Unity House (RUH), an advocacy group within the APC.

He said: “Unlike during the previous administration when there were calls from the presidency to EFCC chairmen to hands off investigation of party loyalists, President does not do that. Once you have a case of corruption, no matter how close you are to the President, he never interferes.”

The APC Campaign spokesman stated that the federal government has recovered the sum of N7.8billion, $32million and €280million through the whistleblowing policy of the federal government.

He said that a total of N780billion had been abandoned in several bank accounts while about 407 mansions and 290 automobiles have been seized from their owners by the EFCC through the policy.

The legal practitioner disclosed that the abandoned monies were lodged in accounts that were opened with fake names and without bank verification numbers (BVN) using passport photographs of deceased persons, pointing out that such accounts are always opened in connivance with bank officials.

He said: “The monies were abandoned in bank accounts that were opened with fake names and without BVN. Some were opened using passport photographs of dead people. People who opened these accounts work together with officials of banks.”

In his paper presentation, a senior lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Eme Ekekwe, said the war against corruption in the country should be a collective fight and not just for President Muhammadu Buhari alone.

Ekekwe said: “Nigerian state was built on corruption and on corruption we strive. First election conducted by the British (colonial master) in Nigeria was rigged, the first census in Nigeria was also manipulated.”

He maintained that the problem of the country is leadership and lack of well to fight corruption, saying: “Political leaders will not fight corruption because they protect themselves against us.”

On his part, another senior lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Steve Okodudu said: “Corruption from day one have always been the problem of Nigeria, the Kaduna Nzeogwu to Abacha coup, all gave massive corruption as the reason for the coup.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, convener of Rivers Unity House, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, said there is no challenge in Nigeria that does not have its roots on corruption.