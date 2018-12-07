British Council Trains Nigerian Journalists On Conflict Sensitive Reporting

Stephen Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council Nigeria

In the wake of the 2019 elections, the British Council has hosted a workshop to enhance the capacity of journalists.

The British Council, UK’s organization that works in the fields of arts and culture, English language, education and civil society, addressed topical issues like Conflict Sensitive Reporting, Equality Diversity and Inclusion in the Nigerian Media and Child Protection, as well as the power of storytelling in journalism.

The workshop had participants from different media organisations across the country.

Stating the reason for the training, Head of Communications, British Council Nigeria, Edemekong Uyoh, said the council recognised that journalists have to continually develop themselves and meet up to the standard and task required of them in the society.

Uyoh added that the British Council had trained more than 300 journalists in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt states in Nigeria.

“In the last two years, we have trained over 300 journalists in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The British Council has found it necessary to develop the capacity of journalists to deliver optimally and professionally in their career," Uyoh said.

Enlightening Nigerian journalists on the need for collaboration among the media, Adejuwon Soyinka, Editor, BBC Pidgin Service, maintained that collaboration would help the media in uncovering various things that will benefit the country.

He further prompted journalists to leverage on collaboration through the exchange of expertise, infrastructure, manpower and finance across their different organisations and internationally.

On her part, Lauratu Umar Abdulsalam, Communication Specialist and Media Engagement Advisor, Palladium, emphasised the importance of ‘Conflict Sensitivity in Journalism’ and spoke on being ethical, conflict sensitive and avoiding hate speech in reporting the upcoming elections in the country.

She advised journalists to always research the background of stories and avoid stories that could trigger conflict.

“As journalists, you need to do more than write and report what you hear. Go further by investigating what has happened and know the background of every story, especially when it is conflict-related," she said.

Speaking on the role of the British Council in creating opportunities and developing the media, Stephen Forbes, Director of Operations, British Council Nigeria emphasised the role of the media in Nigeria.

“The British Council is the UK’s International Organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities; we are constantly seeking for ways of creating opportunities by providing platforms where knowledge is shared amongst keys stakeholders. This workshop is timely to develop the capacity of journalists around conflict-sensitive reporting and sifting facts from fake news as the election period approaches," he said.