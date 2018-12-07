Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Rann

An unconfirmed number of persons have been killed, after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Rann, Borno State.

The insurgents attacked Rann in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State on Thursday night, shooting indiscriminately and torching buildings, including a UNICEF clinic.

The attack occurred at about 8:15pm on Thursday.

According to a source, many people lost their lives, but the casualty figure hadn't been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

The source said the insurgents were, however, repelled by officers of the Nigerian Army stationed in Rann.

UNICEF is also said to have started evacuating their staff as result of the security situation.