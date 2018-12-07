Seun Kuti Gets Grammy Nomination For Best World Music Album

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeats Maestro, Fela Kuti, has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

The list was published on Friday on the Grammy Awards' website.

Seun Kuti was nominated for his album, 'Black Times', which was released on March 2, 2018.

According to the Grammy Awards website, the nomination for 'Best World Music Album' recognises "albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings".

Seun Kuti was nominated alongside Bombino (Deran), Fatoumata Diawara (Fenfo), Soweto Gospel Choir (Freedom) and Yiddish Glory (The Lost Songs of World War II) for Best World Music Album.