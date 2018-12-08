NCP Dissociates Self From Atiku’s Emergenceas CUPP consensus Candidate

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has disassociated itself from the adoption of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, as the consensus candidate of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

According to the NCP, the purported adoption of Atiku is “an affront to the spirit and letter of CUPP.” Speaking in a phone interview with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, NCP National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Okereke, declared the process that threw up Atiku as CUPP consensus presidential candidate as “a rape to the ethos of political alliance viz social re-engineering.”

While stating that “it is not only an affront to the National Conscience Party, which gave this alliance credence but also to CUPP, therefore must be unfalteringly resisted,” Okereke added: “There is absolutely no other imperative of an alternative development and self-sacrificing rescue agenda to save democracy and cure our hemorrhaging Nigeria than the sacrifice and history collectively made by the National Conscience Party’s National Executive Committee and National Coordinating Council unanimous resolve via a highly questioned, but robust and long-winded consultations with the masses to fully go into alliance with the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for credence.

“NCP as a socialists’ movement political party however, came with very strong, masses-oriented sentiments and stern warning that the NCP, being not just mere political party but Nigeria’s home to the oppressed, undeviating and unrepentant advocate for the abolition of poverty in Nigeria as ingrained by our Gadfly, Lethal Weapon Gani Fawehinmi, via NCP 10-Care pro-masses programme, must ensure that CUPP goal of truly rescuing the poor masses remains altruistic at all time without any iota of gerrymandering by other party/parties.”

Speaking further, he added: “Disappointedly today in CUPP, same poor Nigerian masses we all came together to rescue are alarmed as just few elements against the letter and spirit of CUPP, purportedly adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a consensus candidate in the February 2019 presidential election.

This is a rape to the ethos of political alliance viz social re-engineering; an affront not only to the National conscience party which gave this alliance credence but also to CUPP; therefore must be unfalteringly resisted. NCP dissociates herself from this macabre dance of shame.”