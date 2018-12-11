APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants To Emulate Ambode​

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Peace and Reconciliation Committee has urged aggrieved aspirants of the party to learn from the spirit of sportsmanship displayed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, after the governorship primaries.

The committee was in Ado-Ekiti yesterday to reconcile aggrieved aspirants from Ondo and Ekiti states.

Chairman of the committee in South West, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, along with and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, pleaded with the hurt aspirants to put the interest of the party at heart and embrace the peace initiative of the party.

Other members of the committee include the managing director of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside; former Ekiti State deputy governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; and Hajia Seida Usman-Bugaje.

They stressed the need for politicians to eschew bitterness and work for the party’s unity ahead of 2019.

While interfacing with aggrieved aspirants from the two states, Shettima commended Ambode on how he handled the outcome of the primary in Lagos, urging the aspirants to view life from that perspective.

“Since 1999, Governor Ambode, who is also a member of this committee, I don’t think any Nigerian politician has demonstrated his level of courage in the way he handled the outcome governorship primaries in Lagos.

“He is a governor who has worked exceptionally, but, as I said, politics sometimes comes with unpredictable outcomes. Our courage in reacting to situations like Governor Ambode is what separates men from boys.

“I think anyone unhappy with the outcome of the APC primaries should draw inspiration from Governor Ambode,” he advised.

Governor el-Rufai expressed joy that the crisis in Ekiti was not as huge and convoluted like that of Ondo, expressing fear that lack of unity might cost the party Ondo.