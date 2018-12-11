Father Kills All His Four Children In Rivers, Sets Self And House Ablaze

Achibong Patrick, 36, a native of Akwa-Ibom and a father of four, has strangled all his children to death.

Patrick also hanged himself to death and set ablaze his home in Alesa, Eleme Local Government of Rivers State

The motive behind the horror incident is yet unknown but neighbours woke up on Tuesday to witness the hideous story of an entire family wipe out, save Patrick’s wife.

Confirming the ugly development to SaharaReporters, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said the children were aged five, six and eight, and were “strangled to death by their father, who also hanged himself and set the house on fire.

“Their corpses have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue, while investigations continue to unravel the mysteries behind the unfortunate incident,” Omoni added.