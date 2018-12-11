JUST IN: NEDG, BON Pick Only Five Political Parties For Presidential Debate

The Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have released the names of five political parties expected to participate in the vice-presidential and presidential debates in the lead-up to the 2019 general election.

A statement by Eddi Emesiri, NEDG Executive Secretary, revealed the participating political parties as Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

In the order listed above, the five presidential candidates are Oby Ezekwesili, Fela Durotoye, Muhammdu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar and Kingsley Moghalu.

The vice-presidential debate will hold from 7pm at the congress hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Friday, December 14, 2018, while the presidential debate is scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

In 2015, Buhari failed to attend the NEDG debate (pictured), even though then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan participated.