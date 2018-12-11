You Are Parading Fake Governorship Flag, PDP Tells Kashamu​

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lampooned Senator Buruji Kashamu, saying he is brandishing alleged fake PDP gubernatorial flag in Ogun State.

The party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as the height of ridicule, Kashamu’s purported presentation of himself as Ogun governorship candidate of the PDP for which he had to organise his own sham campaign rally, rented an audience and presented alleged fake PDP flag to himself.

The party added that the authentic PDP flag had been handed to its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The opposition party accused the lawmaker of acting out the plot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the PDP. It said the APC is allegedly threatening Kashamu with imminent extradition from Nigeria over alleged international fraud.

The statement added “Senator Kashamu, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realise that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State; they know that he has a pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the PDP; they also know that he is a clown on a journey to no where.

“Nigerians are aware that Senator Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.

“Those using Senator Kashamu as their agent have turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organising a rally to hand a fake flag to himself,” the party said.

The PDP however urged the people of Ogun State to completely disregard Senator Buruji and continue their support for the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.