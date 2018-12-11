You Are Parading Fake Governorship Flag, PDP Tells Kashamu​

The party added that the authentic PDP flag had been handed to its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

by Leadership Newspaper Dec 11, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lampooned Senator Buruji Kashamu, saying he is brandishing alleged fake PDP gubernatorial flag in Ogun State.

The party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as the height of ridicule, Kashamu’s purported presentation of himself as Ogun governorship candidate of the PDP for which he had to organise his own sham campaign rally, rented an audience and presented alleged fake PDP flag to himself.

The party added that the authentic PDP flag had been handed to its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, by the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The opposition party accused the lawmaker of acting out the plot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the PDP. It said the APC is allegedly threatening Kashamu with imminent extradition from Nigeria over alleged international fraud.

The statement added “Senator Kashamu, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realise that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State; they know that he has a pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the PDP; they also know that he is a clown on a journey to no where.

“Nigerians are aware that Senator Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.

“Those using Senator Kashamu as their agent have turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organising a rally to hand a fake flag to himself,” the party said.

The PDP however urged the people of Ogun State to completely disregard Senator Buruji and continue their support for the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Leadership Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Arrests Theodore Orji's Son For 'Money Laundering'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Mbaka ‘Escapes’ Assassination
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Dogara Labels Govt's Cash Distribution Before Elections As 'The Highest Form Of Corruption'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics 'It's Fake News By PDP' — Garba Shehu Denies Atiku's Son's House Was Raided
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Court Grants Bail To Sowore’s Party Members Arrested For Pasting Posters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Theodore Orji's Son For 'Money Laundering'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Arrested As Police Fire Tear-Gas Cannisters At AAC Party Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption 'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2019: Despite Presidential Veto, INEC Forecloses Use Of Incident Form​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Senate Pays Dariye N85.5m Allowances In Prison​
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Mbaka ‘Escapes’ Assassination
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News INEC: Politicians Sandwich Naira In Bread To Buy Votes​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Dogara Labels Govt's Cash Distribution Before Elections As 'The Highest Form Of Corruption'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER PDP Looted Our Destiny, Prospects, Says Fashola​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants To Emulate Ambode​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'It's Fake News By PDP' — Garba Shehu Denies Atiku's Son's House Was Raided
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Losing Election Not End Of Political Career, Oshiomhole Tells Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad