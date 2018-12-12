64-Year-Old Carpenter Arrested For Defiling Neighbour’s 6-Year-Old Daughter

“During investigation, it was revealed that on 03/12/2018 at about 1000hrs, the suspect took the survivor into his room and inserted his finger into her private part. However, her mother noticed that her daughter was unnecessarily irritated and withdrawn, so she began to ask her questions and she revealed to the mother what ‘Uncle Abdullahi’ had done to her,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2018

Habib Abdullahi

One Habib Abdullahi, a 64-year-old carpenter, has been arrested for defiling his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

Abdullahi was one of the 59 suspects paraded by Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State

Among the 59 suspects were 47 cultists including two females, who were arrested in different locations of the state.

Speaking on the case of defilement currently investigated under its ‘Gender Unit’, Imohimi said one Mrs Obinna, aged 37, of Salewu, Ikorudu reported a case on behalf of her six-year-old daughter against one 64-year-old Habib Abdullahi, who is a carpenter on the same street.

“During investigation, it was revealed that on 03/12/2018 at about 1000hrs, the suspect took the survivor into his room and inserted his finger into her private part. However, her mother noticed that her daughter was unnecessarily irritated and withdrawn, so she began to ask her questions and she revealed to the mother what ‘Uncle Abdullahi’ had done to her,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Father Kills All His Four Children In Rivers, Sets Self And House Ablaze
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME 58-Year-Old Man Defiles 14-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Kidnapper 'Sunday Dagboru' Shot, Two Others Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption NFVCB Boss Thomas Adedayo Arrested For 'Stealing' Generator Worth N30m, 'Siphoning' N150bn
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME National Assembly CCTV Down As Bandits Loot Journalists’ Cars
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Father Kills All His Four Children In Rivers, Sets Self And House Ablaze
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Senate Pays Dariye N85.5m Allowances In Prison​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘We’re One of The Largest Parties’ — Sowore's AAC Kicks Against Exclusion From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Uproar In Senate As Buhari Excludes South-South, South-East From EFCC Board​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Explosion Rocks Umuahia Catholic Cathedral
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Bank Directors Over $153million Linked To Diezani
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest 51 As ‘Jewish Worshippers’ Protest In Abia​
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Won’t Sign Electoral Act Because He Wants To Rig The Elections, Claims Wike
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME 58-Year-Old Man Defiles 14-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Déjà Vu: I Fear It Will Be Unto Buhari As It Was Unto Jonathan In 2015 By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections You Couldn’t Have Dared To Run If You Weren't Handpicked, Jimi Agbaje Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Kidnapper 'Sunday Dagboru' Shot, Two Others Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad