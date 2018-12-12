64-Year-Old Carpenter Arrested For Defiling Neighbour’s 6-Year-Old Daughter

Habib Abdullahi

One Habib Abdullahi, a 64-year-old carpenter, has been arrested for defiling his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter.

Abdullahi was one of the 59 suspects paraded by Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State

Among the 59 suspects were 47 cultists including two females, who were arrested in different locations of the state.

Speaking on the case of defilement currently investigated under its ‘Gender Unit’, Imohimi said one Mrs Obinna, aged 37, of Salewu, Ikorudu reported a case on behalf of her six-year-old daughter against one 64-year-old Habib Abdullahi, who is a carpenter on the same street.

“During investigation, it was revealed that on 03/12/2018 at about 1000hrs, the suspect took the survivor into his room and inserted his finger into her private part. However, her mother noticed that her daughter was unnecessarily irritated and withdrawn, so she began to ask her questions and she revealed to the mother what ‘Uncle Abdullahi’ had done to her,” he said.