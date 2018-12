Army Lifts Suspension On UNICEF From North-East

UNICEF

The Nigerian Army has announced a reversal of the decision to suspend the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) from the North-East.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Military premised its rethink on intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians.

The Army had accused the organisation of "sabotage" and slammed a three-month suspension on its activities in the North-East, which was announced earlier yesterday.

However, a statement announcing the reversal of the suspension, issued by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, read: "Sequel to intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians over the recent suspension of UNICEF operations in the North East theatre of operations, the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE convened and held an emergency meeting with representatives of UNICEF this evening.

"During the meeting, the Theatre Command admonished the representatives of the organization to desist from activities inimical to Nigeria's national security and capable of undermining the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

"The Command also urged UNICEF representatives to ensure they share information with relevant authorities whenever induction or training of new staff is being conducted in the theatre.

"Consequently, after extensive deliberations on the need to seek modalities to work harmoniously with the security agencies in the theatre of operation, the Theatre Command has henceforth lifted the three months suspension earlier imposed on UNICEF activities in North Eastern Nigeria."