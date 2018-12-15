Army Lifts Suspension On UNICEF From North-East

The Army had accused the organisation of "sabotage" and slammed a three-month suspension on its activities in the North-East, which was announced earlier yesterday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2018

UNICEF

The Nigerian Army has announced a reversal of the decision to suspend the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) from the North-East.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Military premised its rethink on intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians.

The Army had accused the organisation of "sabotage" and slammed a three-month suspension on its activities in the North-East, which was announced earlier yesterday. 

However, a statement announcing the reversal of the suspension, issued by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, read: "Sequel to intervention by well-meaning and concerned Nigerians over the recent suspension of UNICEF operations in the North East theatre of operations, the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE convened and held an emergency meeting with representatives of UNICEF this evening. 

"During the meeting, the Theatre Command admonished the representatives of the organization to desist from activities inimical to Nigeria's national security and capable of undermining the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency.

"The Command also urged UNICEF representatives to ensure they share information with relevant authorities whenever induction or training of new staff is being conducted in the theatre.

"Consequently, after extensive deliberations on the need to seek modalities to work harmoniously with the security agencies in the theatre of operation, the Theatre Command has henceforth lifted the three months suspension earlier imposed on UNICEF activities in North Eastern Nigeria."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Metele: Tears Flow As Army Buries 19 Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Chibok Missing Girls, Failure Of Leadership And Death Of Outrage By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Missing Schoolgirls: SERAP Seeks UN Security Council Sanctions Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Negotiating With Terrorists: Let The Chibok Parents Decide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan Unfit To Rule Nigeria By A M Bashir Shuwa And M A Aliyu Biu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Anti-Corruption War: Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Reconnects To The Egmont Group
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Re: "It Is Not Nigerian Govt’s Problem If Nigerians Lack Electricity”
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I’m Glad Senate Didn’t Confirm Me, Says Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy JUST IN: Air Peace’s Lagos-Enugu Flights Disrupted As Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Bravo To EFCC For Charging NBA President Paul Usoro By Chuks Nwosu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Removes Donald Duke As SDP Presidential Candidate, Installs Jerry Gana
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Boko Haram: Cowardice Caused Death of Soldiers in Metele, Says New Theatre Commander
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 'Tweets Are Cheap' — Sowore Asks Ezekwesili, Moghalu, Durotoye To Boycott NEDG/BON Debate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections AAC Members Storm Venue Of Vice Presidential Debate To Demand Sowore's Inclusion
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Under Buhari, Nigeria Awaits Final Burial, Says Ex-Delta State SSG
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Metele: Tears Flow As Army Buries 19 Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER FG Panel Probes David Mark’s Offshore Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N5m Alleged Bribe: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Slumps In Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad