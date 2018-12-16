Agbaje: Why I Parted Ways With Tinubu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has stated that he left the camp of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over differences in principles.

“I take exception to the rule of one man in a metropolitan state like Lagos,” said Agbaje, who parted ways with Tinubu in 2007 to join the Democratic Peoples’ Alliance (DPA) as its governorship candidate.

This is coming just as Agbaje lamented the inability of successive administrations in the state to account for the expenditure of over N7 trillion revenue in the last 19 years. In a statement issued by the Media Officer of Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Olaolu Oladipo, after a television programme over the week, the candidate said he opted to join the PDP because the democratic principle being practiced by the ruling elite in the state ran contrary to his own idea of democracy.

The PDP Lagos gubernatorial candidate said: “I have no personal rift with him (Tinubu). What exists between us is all about differences in value and principle. When we were together, I discovered that his own idea of democracy was not what I was taught, so I had to take an exit. I am saying that what we are running today in Lagos is a one-man Lagos.

A Lagos where somebody says when he is going to bed, Lagos is going to bed, to me that can no longer be tolerable. Lagos must be made to work for the people of Lagos.

Agbaje promised to ensure that all residents became stakeholders in the governance of the state, if he was elected into power. Appraising the mode of governance in the state, Agbaje described the ruling party as foisting opaqueness in public spending, pointing out that, the ruling class in the state had refused to open up its activities to the people of the state who were not getting value for taxes they paid.