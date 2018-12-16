Borno Villagers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes Again

"Many are currently fleeing for their lives. A village is under attack and as I am speaking to you, the smoke can be seen in Molai," a resident said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2018

Dozens of villagers have fled their homes as suspected Boko Haram terrorists are currently launching an onslaught on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred at about 5:20pm at Maiborinti in Molai general area near Maiduguri on Sunday evening. Sporadic gunshots were heard in the area as the insurgents set houses ablaze.

Dozens of the fleeing residents are currently taking refuge at Molai, some three kilometres away from the epicentre of the area.

SaharaReporters, New York

