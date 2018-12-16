'Many' Soldiers Killed, Injured As Boko Haram Invades Military Bases In Borno

Many soldiers were feared dead with dozens missing when suspected Boko Haram attacked military formations in the northern part of Borno State between Friday and Saturday night.

The insurgents struck Gudumbali in Guzamala town on Friday at about 5:30pm, riding on military vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns. According to a source, the insurgents shot sporadically, firing RPGs towards the military base.

"Many soldiers lost their lives; they were many," the source said.

"The Boko Haram terrorists came in large numbers, and although the troops initially stood their ground, they later they fled into bushes. We slept in the bush between Friday and Saturday morning. We got to Gubio yesterday. Many are still there, because they only came for soldiers, not civilians, except those of us working with the soldiers.”

A soldier, who preferred not to be named, gave an insight into the invasion, stating that the attackers were trained terrorists.

"Although we engaged them, they overpowered us," he said. "They were well-trained terrorists, not those we are used to fighting. In fact, they handled anti-aircraft guns and RPGs better. We didn't have options, because we were running out of ammunition and there was no reinforcement. Some soldiers were killed and dozens fled to Damasak."

The insurgents continued their attacks in Kukawa town and also invaded military and Police posts, sacking the security operatives.

An official said Kukawa town came under the siege of insurgents, and pleaded for the support of the Air Force, as many civilians are currently trapped in Kukawa town.

Although many of the civilians were not hurt, there was no presence of soldiers in Kukawa town as of Sunday afternoon.

Muhammad Kormi, a resident of Kukawa who arrived Maiduguri on Sunday, said the insurgents carted away many trucks of food items and burnt down the military base in Kukawa.

"As I am speaking to you, military personnel have withdrawn completely from Kukawa," Kormi told SaharaReporters.

"We don't have any protection for our people in Kukawa. Many residents, out of fear, are currently in Monguno town. They didn't attack civilians, but we can't trust them. I think they solely focused more on the military,”