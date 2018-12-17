Again, Ex-Agitators Write Buhari On Zabazaba Deepwater Project

The Zabazaba Deepwater project being developed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company has a proven reserve of 560 million barrels of oil as a stand-alone development in the eastern portion of the Niger Delta in water depths ranging from 1,200 to 2,400 metres.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2018

Ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region have written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the Zabazaba Deepwater project urging him to sign the Final Investment Decision(FID) for the project before the 2019 general elections.

The Zabazaba Deepwater project being developed by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company has a proven reserve of 560 million barrels of oil as a stand-alone development in the eastern portion of the Niger Delta in water depths ranging from 1,200 to 2,400 metres.

In a letter addressed to the president, General Premobowei Julius and Godswill Enato, on behalf of concerned agitators from the Niger Delta region, said the region and Nigeria, in general, would benefit from the signing of the FID for the project. 

While commending the president for the projects and programmes executed by his administration in the Niger Delta region, they said the Zabazaba project would be a catalyst for development with the active participation of local companies in line with the local content policy of the present administration.

The letter read in part: “Mr President, the immediate benefit of the signing of the FID includes the construction of the Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) units and subsea installations and drilling rigs. This will set an enviable record in local content with local companies set to fabricate 50% of the FSPO in the country, which will be a major boost to the country’s economy and the local content initiative being promoted and prioritised by the present government.

"The Zabazaba Deepwater project is capable of generating millions of jobs, and by 2020, when Agip intends to produce the first oil, it would generate $8billion for Nigeria. Overall, the effect of the Zabazaba Deepwater project on the Nigerian economy would be unprecedented and the multiplier effect on the local economies of the catchment areas in the Niger Delta will be huge.

"Mr President, with the amazing package the Zabazaba Deepwater project has for the people of the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian economy, signing the FID would put your administration and party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in pole position as the campaigns for the 2019 enters top gear, with the Zabazaba Deepwater project counted as one of the major projects you have in the Niger Delta region.

"It would also demonstrate that your administration and your party take job creation as top priority."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Fuel Scarcity A Greater Concern Than Elections, Some Kogi Residents Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Pipeline Vandalism Is An Act Of Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Commit To Oil Market Rebound By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Malabu $1.3 Billion Scandal: Dutch Investigators Question Shell Officials
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari In Niger Delta: Politics Of Renewed Attacks On Oil Facilities And Matters Arising By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Halliburton Scandal: EFCC Traces N13.5b To Private Account
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Obasanjo Dumped Buhari – Oyinlola, Ex-President’s Close Associate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Wanted Lawan As Senate President - Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Peter Obi, A Pregnant Virgin In PDP’s Maternity Ward – A Love Letter By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Osogbo Court Jails OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor Akindele For Two Years
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion What The VP Debate Taught Us About The Alternatives To APC/PDP By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections I’ll Give My Election Opponents The Opportunities I Didn’t Have, Says Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections 'He's Turned To Mugabe' — Isoko, Itsekiri Vow To Vote Out Senator Manager In 2019
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Reelection-Seeking, Ailing Reps Minority Leader Leo Ogor Distributes N500 Each To 2,000 Youth
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Agbaje: Why I Parted Ways With Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Fidelity Bank Director, Others Accused Of $153m Fraud
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News IGP Orders Removal Of Roadblocks Nationwide
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Access, Diamond Banks Sign Agreement To Merge​
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad