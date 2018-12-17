IGP Orders Removal Of Roadblocks Nationwide

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed the immediate dismantling of roadblocks across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing.

He directed assistant inspector general (AIG) and commissioners of police to ensure compliance, including roadblocks established by revenue agencies, which are prohibited by law.

The IGP said the move became necessary not to obstruct any road or highway, under the guise of collecting revenue, throughout the period of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He disclosed that the IGP has also directed CPs and AIGs to ensure visibility and crime prevention patrols in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) throughout the country.

He enjoined commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police to be on ground to ensure adequate safety of lives and property of all Nigerians, during and after the period.

“The IGP has re-emphasised same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). Also included are police special forces and specialised units, including Special Tactical Squad, Special Protection Unit, Border Patrol and Explosive Ordinance Department, among others.

He, however, said they have been mandated to be strict in ensuring security and safety of travellers and other road users on all the highways and major roads throughout the country.

He added: “Security threat assessment and deployment of police personnel to flash points and vulnerable areas have been carried out to prevent and nip in the bud, any form of inter-party frictions, political thuggery and clashes that can disturb public peace anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said yesterday that it has lost confidence in the Nigerian Police Force.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa, stated this yesterday a press conference.

He said: “From all indications, they have become partisan, segregated and partial, by dancing to the tune of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose cards they play at will.”

Hausawa alleged harassment, intimidation, molestation, unlawful arrest and unwarranted detention of its esteemed members without arraignment in court for over one week.

According to him, the ill treatment being meted out by the police was at variance with the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari on fairness, equality and justice to all Nigerians, without fear or favour.