Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Molai Attack

Boko Haram has released photos of its attack on a village in Molai, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

On Sunday, dozens of villagers fled their homes as suspected Boko Haram terrorists raided Maiborinti in the Molai general area, shooting sporadically and setting houses ablaze.

Dozens of the fleeing residents took refuge at Molai, some three kilometres away from the attacked village.

"Many are currently fleeing for their lives,” a resident had told SaharaReporters. “A village is under attack and as I am speaking to you, the smoke can be seen in Molai.”

A Borno source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the capital city was still under siege.

“Evidently, the city of Maiduguri is under siege as the Shehu of Borno told President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

On Monday, the insurgent group released photos from the attack, which you'll find below: