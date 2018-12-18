Bus Conductor Set Ablaze For Stabbing Passenger To Death Over N100

There was panic in Isolo area of Lagos on Tuesday morning as two persons lost their lives over a tussle between a bus conductor and a passenger over N100.

According to The Guardian, eyewitnesses at the Five Star Bus Stop near Aswani market area in Isolo said the passenger had a disagreement with the conductor over N100 balance on his transport fare.

The passenger was said to have alighted at the junction before the market, and when he asked for his N100 change, the conductor threatened the passenger.

As the argument continued, the conductor picked up a knife from the wares of a roadside trader and stabbed the passenger, who died immediately.

Irked by the death of the passenger, passers-by descended on the conductor and set him ablaze. The vehicle conveying the passengers was also set ablaze.

The driver of the bus, however, fled the scene.

Three other commercial buses were also destroyed in the process and people in the area had to run for safety.