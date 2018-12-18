JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade

SaharaReporters gathered that Eze, Nwadike, Shilgba and Nwabuzor had been at loggerheads with the Vice Chancellor, Accra Jaja, since he assumed office. The quartet were said to have received threat letters due to their stance against the VC's style of running the institution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2018

Seven professors at the Federal University Otuoke, Ogbia, Bayelsa State, have been demoted from the title to the lecturer grade level by the institution.

According to a source at the media department of institution, who offered no further clarification, the Governing Council of FUO made the decision on Tuesday at its 10th meeting 

Among those stripped of their professorship are Leonard Shilgba of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics; Steve Nwabuzor of the Department of Civil, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Sepribo Lawson-Jack of the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering.

Others are Obalade Falade, Department of Banking and Finance; Marcellina Offoha, Department of Sociology and Anthropology; Evans Eze, Department of Sociology and Anthropology,
and Felina Nwadike, Department of English and Communication Studies.

SaharaReporters gathered that Eze, Nwadike, Shilgba and Nwabuzor had been at loggerheads with the Vice Chancellor, Accra Jaja, since he assumed office. The quartet were said to have received threat letters due to their stance against the VC's style of running the institution.

A source at the VC's offfice said the demotion was a “witch-hunt to get them to leave the university with humiliation". The source added that the same council had nominated Professor Nwabuzor to be on a panel to investigate job racketeering.

Meanwhile, the Governing Council has approved the appointment of two principal officers for the university: Professor Felicia Etim, who has been appointed as the University Librarian and CSP Rosalyn Biobaragha (rtd) as the Chief Security Officer.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME For Going Public, 'Victims' Of Akanu Ibiam Poly Sex-For-Marks Scandal Face Death Threats
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Adekunle Ajasin University’s Vice Chancellor Mimiko Caves To Pressure And Reinstates ASUU Leader And Members
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Resident Doctors In Lagos Suspend Strike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Travel Ban: Panel Submits Names Of 39 Alleged Treasury Looters To Immigration​
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Molai Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 'He's Turned To Mugabe' — Isoko, Itsekiri Vow To Vote Out Senator Manager In 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Maiduguri Residents Protest Against YEDC For Supplying Them 24-Hour Electricity Daily
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Barricade National Assembly
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Free Speech Senate Probes Arrest Of Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Leave Me Out Of Your Incompetence, Jonathan Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Bus Conductor Set Ablaze For Stabbing Passenger To Death Over N100
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Have Taken Deji Adeyanju To Kano To Eliminate Him, Claims CSO Coalition
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections I’ll Give My Election Opponents The Opportunities I Didn’t Have, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Sweepers Seek Payment Of November, December Salaries​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad