BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Fears About N30,000 National Minimum Wage

The President spoke extensively on his fears about implementing a 30,000 new minimum wage, saying he was determined to avoid a fiscal crisis, increased level of borrowing, inflation and job losses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday passed up an opportunity to definitely endorse or reject calls by organized labour for the implementation of N30,000 monthly as national minimum wage

To avert an industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking a nationwide industrial action, President Muhammadu Buhari had received their recommendation in November with the promise to forward a new minimum wage bill to National Assembly for action.

However, when he appeared before the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said he would refer the proposal to a technical committee to work out the challenges around the labour’s demands.

The President spoke extensively on his fears about implementing a 30,000 new minimum wage, saying he was determined to avoid a fiscal crisis, increased level of borrowing, inflation and job losses.

“I will be sending a bill to the National Assembly,” he said.

“However, in order to avoid a fiscal crisis with the Federal Government as well as the states, it is important to devise ways to ensure that its implementation does not lead to an increase in the level of borrowing.

“I am, accordingly, setting up a high-powered technical committee to advise on ways of funding an increase in the minimum wage and the attendant wage adjustment without having to resort to additional borrowings.

“The work of this technical committee will be the basis of a finance deal, which will be submitted to the National Assembly alongside the minimum wage bill. In addition, the technical committee will recommend modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage in such a way as to prevent its inflationary impact as well as ensure that its introduction does not lead to job losses.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 17.6 Million Nigerians Were Unemployed In 2017. Now It’s 20.9 Million!
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria Can Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sets N8.83trn 2019 budget Against $60/Barrel Oil Price
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Barricade National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Molai Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Houses, Cars Burnt As Abule Egba Erupts In Flames
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Energy Maiduguri Residents Protest Against YEDC For Supplying Them 24-Hour Electricity Daily
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Travel Ban: Panel Submits Names Of 39 Alleged Treasury Looters To Immigration​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sahara Reporters Anxiety In Senate As PDP Alleges Fresh Plot To Remove Saraki
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: President Buhari Presents 2019 Budget To National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Soldier ‘Abducts’ LASTMA Officer After Passing BRT Lane
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Obasanjo, Ex-African Presidents, Jega Meet Over E-Voting, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LEAKED: Kogi Govt Breeding Bakassi Militia for Electoral Violence
CRIME EXPOSED: Bakassi Boys, The Militia Group Being Bred By Gov Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad