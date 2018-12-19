PDP Lawmakers Explain Why They Booed Buhari During 2019 Budget Presentation

Addressing journalists shortly after the presentation, leader of the group, Honourable Chukwuma Onyema, said poor implementation of the 2018 budget precipitated their action, noting that the executive resorted to selective implementation of their own proposal, but not what was approved by the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2018

Member of the House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have given reasons for their protest against President Muhammadu Buhari during the budget presentation at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Buhari entered the National Assembly on Wednesday at about 12:40pm and immediately set about the business of the day. However, he was soon shouted down with screams of “nooooo”, “nooooo”, “lieessss” when he started talking about the strides of his administration. See Also Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

Addressing journalists shortly after the presentation, leader of the group, Honourable Chukwuma Onyema, said poor implementation of the 2018 budget precipitated their action, noting that the executive resorted to selective implementation of their own proposal, but not what was approved by the National Assembly.

He expressed displeasure at the manner in which government is going about the implementation of the Social Investment Programme, which he said is tantamount to vote buying.

"We condemned in entirety everything that has been presented, because you have not implemented even up to ten per cent of the previous budget, and now you are bringing another one," Onyema stated.

He, however, attributed the industrial action being embarked upon by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to non-implementation of the previous budget.

He noted that they expected an effective budget performance and implementation before the presentation of another, and berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers for applauding the president during the presentation. According to Onyema, the APC lawmakers are "trying to curry favour".

The caucus said the President would not have come for this year's presentation if he was to face questions on the implementation of the 2018 budget.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: President Buhari Presents 2019 Budget To National Assembly
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections 'Look, Don't Tell Me That' — NEDG Boss Loses Cool While Discussing Sowore's Exclusion From Debate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections APC, PDP Go Head-To-Head In Twitter Debate On Anti-Corruption Policies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections 'He's Turned To Mugabe' — Isoko, Itsekiri Vow To Vote Out Senator Manager In 2019
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Molai Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Houses, Cars Burnt As Abule Egba Erupts In Flames
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Fears About N30,000 National Minimum Wage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: President Buhari Presents 2019 Budget To National Assembly
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Travel Ban: Panel Submits Names Of 39 Alleged Treasury Looters To Immigration​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LEAKED: Kogi Govt Breeding Bakassi Militia for Electoral Violence
CRIME EXPOSED: Bakassi Boys, The Militia Group Being Bred By Gov Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Buhari Directs Security Agencies To Find Badeh's Killers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 17.6 Million Nigerians Were Unemployed In 2017. Now It’s 20.9 Million!
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Anxiety In Senate As PDP Alleges Fresh Plot To Remove Saraki
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad