Buhari Commissions $600m Terminal At Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

According to Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, the terminal cost the country a total of $600million, which was implemented through a $500million loan from China and Nigeria is providing counterpart funding of $100million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a new terminal at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, the terminal cost the country a total of $600million, which was implemented through a $500million loan from China and Nigeria is providing counterpart funding of $100million.

In January, Sirika had also announced that the terminal would cost additional $400million to be completed.

The President commissioned the airport terminal on Thursday, and according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the terminal will process 15 million passengers annually.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Expresses Fears About N30,000 National Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy ‘Sai Buhari, Sai Baba’ — How Buhari Was Welcomed To National Assembly For Budget presentation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 17.6 Million Nigerians Were Unemployed In 2017. Now It’s 20.9 Million!
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News 'Nooooo', 'Liessssss' — Buhari Booed By Lawmakers While Presenting Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sets N8.83trn 2019 budget Against $60/Barrel Oil Price
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Buhari Has Spent More Than 40 Days Junketing Outside Nigeria Since Inauguration
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics PDP Lawmakers Explain Why They Booed Buhari During 2019 Budget Presentation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER FG Withdraws $1.6bn In Three weeks, Shrinks ECA To $631m
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Naval Officers Sentenced To Jail For 'Stealing' Tompolo’s Property
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: President Buhari Presents 2019 Budget To National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Look, Don't Tell Me That' — NEDG Boss Loses Cool While Discussing Sowore's Exclusion From Debate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Oshiomhole Rejects Calls For Service Chiefs Sacking
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 2019: It Will Take God To Market APC Guber Candidate, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Six Reasons Why Sowore Should Be Elected As Nigeria’s Next President By Dr Malcolm Fabiyi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police 'He's Friends With Criminals, Yahoo Boys' — Group Wants Ondo Police Commissioner Removed Over Rising Crime Rate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Sowore Sues NEDG/BON, Asks Court To Stop Presidential Debate From Holding Without Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Rejects Any Renegotiation Of N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad