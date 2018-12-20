Buhari Commissions $600m Terminal At Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a new terminal at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, the terminal cost the country a total of $600million, which was implemented through a $500million loan from China and Nigeria is providing counterpart funding of $100million.

In January, Sirika had also announced that the terminal would cost additional $400million to be completed.

The President commissioned the airport terminal on Thursday, and according to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the terminal will process 15 million passengers annually.