'This 2018 Ended Well For Us' — Nigerians Congratulate Funke Akindele On Birth Of Twins

Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate popular actress, Funke Akindele, on the birth of twins.

The 'Jenifa' star actress is married to Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known in the entertainment industry as JJC Skillz.

Disclosing the news of the birth on Saturday, Mo Abudu posted on Instagram: "This is a real season of joy and happiness for us all. It is with the utmost pleasure, excitement and all glory of our Lord that we share in the good news of the birth of our bundles of joy — the baby boy twins of our darling @funkejenifaakindele and her husband @jjcskillz. I am already on the queue to be godmother. God be praised. We ask that God continues to bless them, protect them and favour them greatly now and always."

Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo, who also plays the renowned 'Adaku' role in the Jenifa series, shared the news on Instagram, with a post that read: "Jehova, the one who knows how to shut the mouth of naysayers... I bow before you. I knew that God would do what no man can do and it is before this I bow. Iya Ibeji... What a marvellous God we serve. Funke, I know you will be singing old school gospel right now because you love them so much".

A post by @jhoystin read: "Social media is jubilating. Families are rejoicing with you. Congratulations. This 2018 ended well for us".

Aside a series of post on her Instastory alluding to the birth, the Akindeles have not officially announced the news.

Some messages on her Instastory, which were posted in the very early hours of Saturday, read: "Thank you Lord"; "Mo je oruko titun"; "Emi ti a da lewa Olorun"; "A ti fi oruko titun pe mi", among others.

However, messages have continued to pour in from friends and well-wishers congratulating the couple.

As expected, the news of the birth of the twins has triggered much excitement, as although it isn't JJC Skillz's first child, it is a first for Funke Akindele, who is 41 years old.

Besides, one Pastor Olagorioye Faleyimu had prophesied in the past that the 'Jenifa' actress may never have children.