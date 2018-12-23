Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash

Bankers Warehouse Limited has countered the claim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the two men arrested at the Enugu Airport are criminals.

According to the anti-graft commission, its Enugu zonal office intercepted the men carrying $2.8million cash at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. A statement by the anti-graft commission last Friday gave the names of the men as Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel. See Also Corruption Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks'

However, a statement by Bankers Warehouse Limited on Sunday, according to NAN, refuted the claims and called on EFCC to release the cash and its employees.

Bankers Warehouse is a company registered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to carry out cash movement as well as currency processing.

The statement read: "The document provided also included a covering note from the bank authorising the team to move the consignment which is the standard practice. We hereby state categorically that the movement of this currency was a legitimate business carried out on behalf of a legitimate financial institution.

“We emphasise that our employees are in no way criminals carrying out any act of illegality as the EFCC has tried to portray. These young men whose character and reputation have been deliberately soiled by the EFCC operatives were conducting their legitimate duties as requested bank customer of our company.

“We request for swift and immediate release of our employees and our customer’s currency both detained without proper cause. We also demand immediate retraction by the EFCC and and an apology issued to our company and our employees whose images have been maligned.”

The company also called for a special apology for the disclosure and damage to the image of their client.