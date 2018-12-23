Bankers Warehouse Demands Apology From EFCC Over Arrest Of Employees Carrying $2.8m Cash

“We request for swift and immediate release of our employees and our customer’s currency both detained without proper cause. We also demand immediate retraction by the EFCC and and an apology issued to our company and our employees whose images have been maligned," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2018

Bankers Warehouse Limited has countered the claim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the two men arrested at the Enugu Airport are criminals.

According to the anti-graft commission, its Enugu zonal office intercepted the men carrying $2.8million cash at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. A statement by the anti-graft commission last Friday gave the names of the men as Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel. See Also Corruption Two Arrested At Enugu Airport For 'Carrying' $2.8m Cash For 'Some Notable Banks' 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

However, a statement by Bankers Warehouse Limited on Sunday, according to NAN, refuted the claims and called on EFCC to release the cash and its employees.

Bankers Warehouse is a company registered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to carry out cash movement as well as currency processing.

The statement read: "The document provided also included a covering note from the bank authorising the team to move the consignment which is the standard practice. We hereby state categorically that the movement of this currency was a legitimate business carried out on behalf of a legitimate financial institution.

“We emphasise that our employees are in no way criminals carrying out any act of illegality as the EFCC has tried to portray. These young men whose character and reputation have been deliberately soiled by the EFCC operatives were conducting their legitimate duties as requested bank customer of our company.

“We request for swift and immediate release of our employees and our customer’s currency both detained without proper cause. We also demand immediate retraction by the EFCC and and an apology issued to our company and our employees whose images have been maligned.”

The company also called for a special apology for the disclosure and damage to the image of their client.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Wike Terminates Sale Of State-Owned Power Plants Bought By APC Gov Candidate's Company
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Yuletide: Machete Dealers Protest Planned Demolition Of Shops
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Arik Aircraft Fleet Insurance Cover Expires Today
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Again, NCAA Intervenes in Arik, Union's Picketing As Airline Resumes Operations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Flight Ban: NCAA To Conduct Comprehensive Audit Of Med-View Airlines Operations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Nigerian Government Orders Review Of Aviation Concession Agreements
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Buhari May Extend IGP’s Tenure By Six Months, CUPP Kicks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Report Amosun, Okorocha Candidates To INEC For Fraud – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption $2.6b London-Paris Club Cash: Governors Face Fresh Probe
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News NAHCO Gets Four Managing Directors In 16 Months As Yakubu Resigns
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News FAAN Security Officer Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Am Not Neglecting Any Part Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells South-East
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'This 2018 Ended Well For Us' — Nigerians Congratulate Funke Akindele On Birth Of Twins
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion I Was Diagnosed Dyslectic; Your Child Could Also Be Dyslectic. Learn From My Story By Kayode Ogundamisi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo: Buhari’s Victory In 2019 Is Guarantee For S’west Presidency In 2023
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides US Senators Move To Ensure Free Elections In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Politicians Stockpiling Arms In Niger Delta – Militants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Amosun: We Fear Only God, Buhari, Nothing More
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad