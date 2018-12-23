Osinbajo: Buhari’s Victory In 2019 Is Guarantee For S’west Presidency In 2023

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has joined forces with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, when he said at the weekend that the success of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections was the only the South-west could secure the Presidency in 2023.

Osinbajo, who spoke during house-to-house campaign in Oyo town, Oyo State, also held a meeting behind closed-doors with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

He said 2019 presidential election mattered to the Yoruba people, because the region had a larger interest in 2023.

Osinbajo, who had earlier in Ibadan, the state capital, inaugurated Shared Facilities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), financed by the Bank of Industry (BOI), said the project was a collaboration between the federal government and the Oyo State government.

The Shared Facilities is a scheme for Fashion, Style and Shea Butter Producers, who could not afford the cost of buying the necessary equipment.

Osinbajo noted that small scale enterprises played significant roles in the economic growth of the nation and therefore called on traders to support the president’s reelection to enjoy more of Tradermoni.

Accompanied by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Chief Bayo Adelabu, former Senate Leader and APC senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, Osinbajo lauded the royal father for his wisdom and intellectual intelligence, which he said was second to none in the South-west.

“My visit to Kabiyesi today is home-coming. I have never seen an Oba with political sagacity like Alaafin. I know this is God-given, because no university teaches that. Kabiyesi is a man of integrity, that’s why we are following and consulting him. Everybody here will agree with me that being a Yoruba leader is not easy, that’s why leaders like Senator Ahmed Tinubu consults him in our country.

“Yoruba has a lot to contribute to Nigeria for 2019 elections. It is for us Yoruba, if you understand, it is for us. We are not looking at 2019, but 2023. If we don’t get it now, it may take some time again.

“We have to look forward to that, that is before us, though there could be some little challenges but what I know about President Muhammadu Buhari is that he is an honest man. If he says he will do something, he will do it.

“If you love Nigeria, you will vote for Buhari. Corruption is the reason Nigeria is not growing. A reason they don’t want Buhari. They are out again, they are looters, don’t allow them.”

He added that the administration had been building a solid foundation for Nigeria’s actual development, saying “if you want to build, you need a solid foundation first. What we are building will be good to position Nigeria for eventual development.”

Ajimobi, while calling on the people to vote no other party in next election other than the APC, expressed appreciation to Oba Adeyemi for his support for the success of his administration and enjoined other traditional rulers to emulate him.

“Kabiyesi is instrumental to the success and development we record as government during our administration. He is a master of administration. Arguably, this is the most intelligent Kabiyesi in Yorubaland.

“Alaafin is APC, we don’t need campaign. A king that can stand and campaign for our party, if he backs you, the world is in your support and if he does otherwise, then that person should watch it. We are at peace because you’re for us.

“2019 is about Hausa/Yoruba, Hausa/Igbo, a bastard Yoruba will not vote for APC. PDP and other parties do not care about the masses; this is the people and party (APC) that are taking care of the masses.”

Oba Adeyemi had, while welcoming Osinbajo and his entourage to his palace admitted that the administration of Governor Ajimobi restored peace to the state.

While offering prayer for the vice-president, the monarch said the visit to his palace was an important step on the Buhari’s administration.