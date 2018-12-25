ADP: Politicians Must Imbibe Selflessness

“Political leaders must begin to be selfless; shun corrupt practices, therefore bringing true development to the people. Nigerians, irrespective of religious faith, should use this period to spread love and care to the less privileged amongst us,” Lagos ADP Publicity Secretary, Adelaja Adeoye, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2018

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on political leaders to replicate the example of Jesus Christ and be selfless.

A statement signed by Lagos ADP Publicity Secretary, Adelaja Adeoye, also advised Lagosians to use the period of Christmas to reflect on common goals that will develop the develop.

He maintained that politicians must imbibe service to citizens to bring true development to the state.

“Political leaders must begin to be selfless; shun corrupt practices, therefore bringing true development to the people. Nigerians, irrespective of religious faith, should use this period to spread love and care to the less privileged amongst us,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the economic situation in Lagos, attributing it to "bad policies by the APC-led administration".

He also noted that ADP had mapped out strategies to adequately solve the "growing suffering and harsh conditions Lagosians are being exposed to".

“These are issues that our party has set out to solve once and for all when given the opportunity to serve as we have now presented Lagosians with credible candidates from the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and Assembly," he added.

He urged Lagosians to use their electoral power to change their fortune for good at the next poll stating that: "Having survived the challenges that 2018 presented, we are optimistic that 2019 will be a better year for all Lagosians. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PDP Knock Osinbajo For Wooing Yoruba With 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Won’t Sign Any More Bills – Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Lawmakers Explain Why They Booed Buhari During 2019 Budget Presentation
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'There Was A Communication Error' — Atiku Admits He Didn't Speak With Slain Soldier's Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Withdraws Certificate of Return From Delta Deputy Speaker Who Forged His NECO Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why Buhari Can’t Use Stadium For Campaign, By Akwa Ibom Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lawmakers Booing Buhari Didn't Come As A Surprise By Dyep Shibayan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education 'Mamalawo' Sophie Oluwole, 1st Nigerian Female To Bag A PhD In Philosophy, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad