ADP: Politicians Must Imbibe Selflessness

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on political leaders to replicate the example of Jesus Christ and be selfless.

A statement signed by Lagos ADP Publicity Secretary, Adelaja Adeoye, also advised Lagosians to use the period of Christmas to reflect on common goals that will develop the develop.

He maintained that politicians must imbibe service to citizens to bring true development to the state.

“Political leaders must begin to be selfless; shun corrupt practices, therefore bringing true development to the people. Nigerians, irrespective of religious faith, should use this period to spread love and care to the less privileged amongst us,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the economic situation in Lagos, attributing it to "bad policies by the APC-led administration".

He also noted that ADP had mapped out strategies to adequately solve the "growing suffering and harsh conditions Lagosians are being exposed to".

“These are issues that our party has set out to solve once and for all when given the opportunity to serve as we have now presented Lagosians with credible candidates from the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and Assembly," he added.

He urged Lagosians to use their electoral power to change their fortune for good at the next poll stating that: "Having survived the challenges that 2018 presented, we are optimistic that 2019 will be a better year for all Lagosians. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year".