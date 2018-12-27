Adamawa APC Dumps Bindow For Not Signing INEC Peace Pact

For not signing the peace pact with other governorship candidates last Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have dumped Governor Jibrilla Bindow as its candidate.

The Governor’s absence notwithstanding, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri; and those of other parties signed the peace agreement initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

An APC chieftain, Uba Danarewa, told The Guardian yesterday in Yola that the governor’s action intensified the earlier position of party stakeholders that he could not win election for the party.

According to him, Bindow has set a bad precedent for the party, pointing out that the chief security officer of the state was supposed to lead other candidates to the peace accord.

“It is very sad and disappointing that a governor will stay away from a peace agreement. This means that he is not interested in the election again. Why would a governor in the same party with the president refuse to attend a peace pact?

“We, APC stakeholders in Adamawa, feel embarrassed by Bindow’s action. We are at loss to what to tell the people of the state,” he stated.

Danarewa insisted that APC stakeholders would work only for the re-election of Buhari.

“We, stakeholders of APC in Adamawa, will not waste our energy to campaign for Bindow, knowing well that he is out of the governorship contest in Adamawa. We have surrendered the ticket to PDP and other parties to pick,” he said.

However, media aide to the governor, Macaulay Hunohashi, said that the date for the peace pact was not sacrosanct, adding that the governor would sign the pact at his convenience.

“On that particular Thursday, the governor was in Abuja for an appointment with Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; so it was not possible for him to be in Yola at the same time.”

“Even the presidential candidates did not sign the peace pact on the same date. What people should know is that there is no closing date for the peace agreement,” he added.