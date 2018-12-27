ADP Presidential Candidate Meets UK Conservative Party Leaders

In the build-up to the 2019 general election in Nigeria, presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani has met with party leaders of the United Kingdom Conservative Party in London.

Sani also met with British investors and spoke with them on investing more in Nigeria to further boost the Nigeria's economy.

Speaking after his return to Nigeria, Sani stated that political parties in the country must model party activities like that of the developed country if Nigeria is to experience true democracy and massive economic development.

“If you look at the UK, things are working well there; the institutions of government respect law and humanity; the political parties adhere to the rules of engagement; they don't breed political thugs nor allow the subversion of people's will. These are things we must first of all tackle if we want Nigeria to work for all of us, and this is the reason our party is looking at a 'New Direction', because we cannot continue to do same thing same way all the time and expect another result," Sani said.

The ADP presidential candidate noted that his party is in collaborative talks with UK’s Conservative Party, adding that the Conservative Party will assist by providing technical support and capacity building to ADP.

Condemning the current crop of politicians in the country, Sani said: “The political and socio-economic activities in Nigeria have not been for the benefit of the people. We must find a way to change that, and by implication, we must start the reform and orientation shift from our political parties.”

According to him, his visit to the United Kingdom is one of many where he is working to bring investors to Nigeria if he emerges as the next president.

The presidential hopeful was recently awarded by the United Nations for his contribution to the political and socio-economic activities in Nigeria.