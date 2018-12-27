Police Postpone Parade Of Suspected Killers Of Former CDS Badeh

The Nigeria Police Force has postponed the scheduled parade of suspected killers of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, former Chief of Defence Staff.

The Force had earlier stated that it would present the suspects before newsmen on Thursday.

Badeh was shot on December 18, 2018, on his way back from his farm. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead

Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja, stating that suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

According to NAN, Moshood said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation. The two suspects arrested actively participated in the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. The public should also know that the investigation into the killing is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are still at large," he said.

He also added that “The force will not relent and will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bringing all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice".