Police Postpone Parade Of Suspected Killers Of Former CDS Badeh

Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force has postponed the scheduled parade of suspected killers of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, former Chief of Defence Staff.

The Force had earlier stated that it would present the suspects before newsmen on Thursday.

Badeh was shot on December 18, 2018, on his way back from his farm. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja, stating that suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

According to NAN, Moshood said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation. The two suspects arrested actively participated in the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh. The public should also know that the investigation into the killing is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are still at large," he said.

He also added that “The force will not relent and will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bringing all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Four Suspects Linked To Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Why I Hacked My Lawyer Father To Death – Student -- PremiumTimes
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Armed Robber Accidentally Shoots Gang Member While Escaping After Operation
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Osogbo Court Jails OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor Akindele For Two Years
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 'It's Not A White Man's Disease' — Mary Chinda Organises Conference On Conquering Depression
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Badeh’s Killers Release Abducted Friend
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Buhari: Nigeria Recorded Many Unnecessary Deaths In 2018​
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Evangelism Of Logo Benz By Adedokun Seyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion What Are Dan Ali’s achievements? By Callistus Ijeh
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Understanding Why Boko Haram Urgently Needs A Territory By Karen Goulding
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad