EXCLUSIVE: ‘About 700 Soldiers Missing, More Than 2,000 Trapped’ As Boko Haram Takes Over Baga

“Boko haram has taken over Baga town,” said the source. “More than 2,000 troops are there trapped, and 700 are missing. [Air Force] jets cannot do anything now because the soldiers are trapped in their midst”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

As estimated 700 soldiers are missing with more than 2,000 trapped following a Boko Haram attack on Thursday that culminated in the loss of Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, by the Nigerian Army.

A faction of the insurgents loyal to Abu Musab al-Barnawi attacked Baga, lying northeast of Kukawa, and succeeded in dislodging the soldiers and hoisting their flags.

According to an aid worker who spoke with SaharaReporters, “a large number of soldiers are still missing and many others are trapped.”

“Boko haram has taken over Baga town,” said the source. “More than 2,000 troops are there trapped, and 700 are missing. [Air Force] jets cannot do anything now because the soldiers are trapped in their midst”.

SaharaReporters could not independently verify the figures being mentioned, but a security source said it was "highly possible", considering Baga is the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) — a formation comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, and boasting between 7,500 and 10,000 personnel.

A security source confirmed the attack and the disappearance of “a high number of soldiers”.

“So many soldiers, likely in their hundreds, are missing,” he said. “Even the Baga Brigade Commander is back in Maiduguri, which means he must have escaped when he saw that his team was overwhelmed.”

The source also confirmed that the insurgents set the MNJTF headquarters ablaze, and made away with military equipment.

The Army, though, continues to deny that the town has been overrun by insurgents.

In a statement released on Friday, Sani Usman, Director of Army Public Relations, said the sidurgents were the ones fleeing.

“Please recall that yesterday, Wednesday 26th December 2018 suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm,” he said in a statement.

“The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted.

“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Three Borno Towns That Boko Haram Wants To Attack ‘Within 20 Days’
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Sponsors Of Zamfara Killings Will Soon Be Exposed, Says Northern Cleric
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Senate's Adjournment Of Plenary Over Slain Soldiers 'The Height Of Eye Service'
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Troops Destroy Boko Haram IED Factory
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Boko Haram 200 Boko Haram Members Surrender To Troops – Army
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Names Moneybags Dangote, Otedola In Buhari’s Campaign Council
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Top 10 Political News of 2018
Politics 'Buhari Or Jubril,' Adeosun Gate... The 10 Biggest Political Headlines Of 2018
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion 2019: The Media And The Need To Fully Understand Its Role As Fourth Estate By Adejumo Kabir
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Books Nelson Mandela, Chinua Achebe, Chimamanda, Others Named In Obama's 2018 Favourites List
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Police Melaye Speaks From Hiding, Says 'I'm Not Afraid'
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Three Borno Towns That Boko Haram Wants To Attack ‘Within 20 Days’
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Police JUST IN: Melaye Refuses To Come Out As Police Invade His House In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Buhari Hailed With 'Four Plus Four' As He Arrives In Akwa Ibom To Flag Off Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore: My Person Of The Year By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad