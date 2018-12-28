Sudanese Journalists Join Strike As Death Toll Rises

Youssef Jalal, a spokesman for the journalists' network, told Arab media that its members will be covering only essential news, along with what he called the repression taking place in the streets (by security forces).

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2018

aljazeera.com

Journalists in Sudan have joined the ongoing protest in the country to lend their voice to the mass action against President Omar al-Bashir.

Journalists also bemoaned the repression of free speech and assault on press freedom.

Newspapers are often confiscated over articles categorised as offensive by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Medical practitioners have also joined the ongoing strike action.

Union leaders and human rights activists have urged more people to join the protest to demand al-Bashir resignation.

Meanwhile, more deaths have been recorded in the ongoing protest as the government spokesman, Boshara Juma, announced that 219 people have been recorded wounded in a clash between Sudanese anti-riot policemen and protesters.

Amnesty International, an international human rights organisation, stated at least 37 protesters have been killed by military personnel.

The protesters are marching against the poor economic state of the country that has seen the rise of electricity, fuel, food, and medicine that have all been linked to President Omar al-Bashir's policies. Protesters have taken over places like Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Gebeit, Al-Qadarif, Atbara, Berber, Dongla, Karima, Al-Damazin, Al Obeid, Al Fasher, Khartoum and Omdurman.

SaharaReporters, New York

