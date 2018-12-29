BREAKING: Saturday Impeachment! Adamawa Assembly Removes Deputy Speaker

In a rare sitting on Saturday, the Assembly also sacked the Majority Leader, Hassan Mamman Barguma (Hong Constituency); Deputy Majority Leader, Abubakar Isa (Shelleng Constituency); and Deputy Chief Whip, Abdullahi Nyapak (Verre Constituency).

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2018

Emmanuel Tsamdu, Deputy Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, has just been impeached, SaharaReporters can report.

In a rare sitting on Saturday, the Assembly also sacked the Majority Leader, Hassan Mamman Barguma (Hong Constituency); Deputy Majority Leader, Abubakar Isa (Shelleng Constituency); and Deputy Chief Whip, Abdullahi Nyapak (Verre Constituency).

Consequently, Lumsabani Dilli (Demsa Constituency) is now the Deputy Speaker, while Hayatu Mohammed Atiku (Uba-Gaya) was elected Majority Leader to replace his kinsman from Hong.

Others elected as principal officers are Safiyanu Aminu Aliyu (Song Constituency) as Deputy Chief Whip and Sani Shehu (Mubi North Constituency) as Deputy Majority Leader.

However, embattled Tsamdu has rejected his impeachment, saying "13 people cannot impeach me".

The Adamawa Assembly is made up of 25 members, meaning those who carried out the impechment were not up to two-thirds the assembly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Shehu Shagari's Body Leaves National Hospital Abuja For Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Badeh Was Killed By Expert Marksmen, Associate Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Melaye Refuses To Come Out As Police Invade His House In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Atiku, Go Ahead, Tell Nigerians Who Owns Etisalat, Keystone Bank, Rights Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Buhari Speaks On Zamfara Killings, Says 'This Violence Must Stop'
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Shehu Shagari's Body Leaves National Hospital Abuja For Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: Millions Meant For Combating HIV/AIDS In Nigeria End Up In Private Pockets​
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Asks Court For Forfeiture Of $2.8Million Seized At Enugu Airport
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-President Shehu Shagari Buried In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Mourn Shagari After Bringing Down His Govt – Junaid
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME We'll Continue Waiting At Melaye's House Until He Surrenders Himself, Say Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad