BREAKING: Saturday Impeachment! Adamawa Assembly Removes Deputy Speaker

Emmanuel Tsamdu, Deputy Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, has just been impeached, SaharaReporters can report.

In a rare sitting on Saturday, the Assembly also sacked the Majority Leader, Hassan Mamman Barguma (Hong Constituency); Deputy Majority Leader, Abubakar Isa (Shelleng Constituency); and Deputy Chief Whip, Abdullahi Nyapak (Verre Constituency).

Consequently, Lumsabani Dilli (Demsa Constituency) is now the Deputy Speaker, while Hayatu Mohammed Atiku (Uba-Gaya) was elected Majority Leader to replace his kinsman from Hong.

Others elected as principal officers are Safiyanu Aminu Aliyu (Song Constituency) as Deputy Chief Whip and Sani Shehu (Mubi North Constituency) as Deputy Majority Leader.

However, embattled Tsamdu has rejected his impeachment, saying "13 people cannot impeach me".

The Adamawa Assembly is made up of 25 members, meaning those who carried out the impechment were not up to two-thirds the assembly.