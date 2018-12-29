Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House

As the hide-and-seek game between Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi Central District in the National Assembly, and the Nigerian Police Force continues at his residence in Abuja, SaharaReporters can authoritatively report that the power supply to the lawmaker's house has been cut off by the security operatives, who have been keeping vigil at the house.

According to a source, policemen have disconnected the building from the national grid with the view to rendering the home inhabitable.

Speaking on the incident via phone call on Friday, the lawmaker had said he would not be intimidated by the pressure and promised to honour the Police invitation as soon as he arrives Abuja.