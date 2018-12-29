Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House

Policemen have disconnected the building from the national grid with the view to rendering the home inhabitable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2018

As the hide-and-seek game between Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi Central District in the National Assembly, and the Nigerian Police Force continues at his residence in Abuja, SaharaReporters can authoritatively report that the power supply to the lawmaker's house has been cut off by the security operatives, who have been keeping vigil at the house.

The Police had invaded Melaye's house on Friday, over allegations he was culpable in the shooting of a police officer in July 2018. See Also Police JUST IN: Melaye Refuses To Come Out As Police Invade His House In Abuja 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The Police had also insisted that its officers would wait at the house until the lawmaker surrenders himself. See Also CRIME We'll Continue Waiting At Melaye's House Until He Surrenders Himself, Say Police 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Speaking on the incident via phone call on Friday, the lawmaker had said he would not be intimidated by the pressure and promised to honour the Police invitation as soon as he arrives Abuja.

