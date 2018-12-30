On Day 3 Of Siege, Police Fire Tear-Gas Canisters Into Melaye's House

As the siege enters the third day, policemen keeping vigil at the house of Senator Dino Melaye in Abuja fired tear-gas canisters into his compound on Sunday.

The policemen were said to have fired several shots of the canisters with the view to forcing out the senator, whom they believe is hiding inside the building.

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force had invaded the house of the senator on Friday to effect his arrest over allegations he was involved in the shooting of an officer in July 2018. See Also Police JUST IN: Melaye Refuses To Come Out As Police Invade His House In Abuja

Electricity supply to his house was also cut off on Saturday. See Also Police Police Cut Power Supply To Dino Melaye's House

It was gathered that neighbours living within the area were not spared, as many of them inhaled the tear-gas, and had difficulties breathing. The entire atmosphere was also said to have been enveloped in thick smoke emanating from the house. The incident has led to confusion in the area.

The Police have blocked the entire Shanga Street in Maitama, where the house is located, and prevented many residents from gaining access to their houses. Residents of the area have decried the presence of the policemen, stating that it is an affront on their fundamental human rights. Both human and vehicular movement in the area have been restricted, as only residents with proper identification are allowed into the area.

The house directly behind Melaye's has also been taken over by the Police in the attempt to prevent him from escaping through the fence. Journalists covering the siege were chased away from the area.

The lawmaker's brother, Moses Melaye, had raised the alarm that the Police may have perfected a plan to plant ammunition in the house to implicate him.

At the time of this report, the whereabouts of the senator could not be ascertained, but he has promised to surrender himself to the Police.