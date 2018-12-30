NCAA Suspends Charter Operator's Certificate For 180 Days Over Violation Of Regulations

During a spot inspection carried out by NCAA Aviation Safety Inspectors (ASI) on the operators, a number of deficiencies, including non-implementation of training programmes of maintenance personnel as required, irregularities concerning helicopter flight identification, deliberate violation of the regulations, performing maintenance programmes without necessary approval and using outdated manual, were discovered.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2018

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has sanctioned four airlines over violation of regulations and non-training of personnel as required by the airlines.

The regulatory agency said the sanctioned airlines include scheduled and non-scheduled operators, and were fined between N1.5million and N2million each for the violations.

While, the regulatory body refused to name the airline whose Air Operators' Certificate (AOC) was suspended for 180 days, investigation revealed that the airline in question may not be one of the scheduled operators, as all the scheduled airlines are still in operation.

However, there are up to 70 non-scheduled operators, including helicopters, in Nigeria.

A statement by Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs of NCAA, noted that the operators were sanctioned for various degrees of violations.

He hinted that all these findings were found to be in violation of the regulations.

To act as a deterrent to others, Adurogboye said the various operators were issued fines ranging from N1.5million to N2million, while the operator involved in deliberate violation of the regulations had its Air Operators' Certificate (AOC) suspended for 180 days.

He added that NCAA had ensured that the affected personnel in question in the employment of one of the airlines were trained accordingly and assured that it would not treat issue of safety and compliance with regulations with levity.

“NCAA wishes to re-assure all stakeholders that it will continue to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed. The Authority expects strict compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations in the future and violations will be viewed seriously," the statement read.

SaharaReporters, New York

