Prison Officials Bar Deji Adeyanju's Friends, Family From Visiting Him

Deji Adeyanju

The Nigerian Prison Service has barred friends and family members from visiting Deji Adeyanju in Kano prison.

The order came after a meeting between the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and officials of the Nigerian Prison Service.

Deji was rearrested and charged for culpable homicide by the Nigerian Police, over a case said to have been decided upon by the Kano State High Court in 2009.

On Friday, December 21, 2018, he was remanded in prison custody after a Kano State magistrate court declined jurisdiction to hear the case. Meanwhile, on the same day, a high court in Abuja had ordered Adeyanju's immediate release from detention, a directive that was ignored by the Police.

A source close to the prison service revealed that the order was handed down after the Minister got a report that some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi'ites, visited the activist in Kano prison.

It was gathered that the some of the clerics from the sect paid a solidarity visit to him on Christmas Day, a move some people in government are said to not be comfortable with.

With this new directive by the prison officials, family members and friends will not have access to celebrate the beginning of 2019 with him.