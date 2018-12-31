Prison Officials Bar Deji Adeyanju's Friends, Family From Visiting Him

The order came after a meeting between the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and officials of the Nigerian Prison Service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2018

Deji Adeyanju

The Nigerian Prison Service has barred friends and family members from visiting Deji Adeyanju in Kano prison.

The order came after a meeting between the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and officials of the Nigerian Prison Service.

Deji was rearrested and charged for culpable homicide by the Nigerian Police, over a case said to have been decided upon by the Kano State High Court in 2009.

On Friday, December 21, 2018, he was remanded in prison custody after a Kano State magistrate court declined jurisdiction to hear the case. Meanwhile, on the same day, a high court in Abuja had ordered Adeyanju's immediate release from detention, a directive that was ignored by the Police. See Also Free Speech Abuja Court Sets Deji Adeyanju Free But Kano Court Sends Him To Prison Till February 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

A source close to the prison service revealed that the order was handed down after the Minister got a report that some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shi'ites, visited the activist in Kano prison.

It was gathered that the some of the clerics from the sect paid a solidarity visit to him on Christmas Day, a move some people in government are said to not be comfortable with.

With this new directive by the prison officials, family members and friends will not have access to celebrate the beginning of 2019 with him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
ACTIVISM 37 Killed During Protest In Sudan
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Free Speech Abuja Court Sets Deji Adeyanju Free But Kano Court Sends Him To Prison Till February
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Police Buhari May Extend IGP’s Tenure By Six Months, CUPP Kicks
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Opinion Help, This Nigerian State Is Failing By Ayobami Oyalowo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education ASUU Must Not Only Sit At Home But Also Hold Mass Protests, Says Student Group
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Saraki Didn’t Donate A Dime To Offa Robbery Victims, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM 37 Killed During Protest In Sudan
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
News Four Passengers Burnt To Death In Ondo Motor Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper $5m Bribe Claim: Hamzat Lied Against Me, Says Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Badeh, Alkali’s Murder Meant To Hide Corruption In The Military–Report​
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protest Rocks Zamfara Town Over Killings By Bandits​
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper $8.1b Remittance: CBN, MTN Nigeria Reach Truce
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Otedola To Sell Forte Oil Shares, Exit Fuel Business​
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper We Should Blame Ourselves, If Peace Eludes Nigeria, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Don’t Be Deceived, APC Won’t Hand Over To You, Obasanjo Tells Igbo Leaders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DOCUMENTARY Tosyn Bucknor, Ikeogu Oke, Ras Kimono, 'Baba Sala'...The 13 Most Painful Deaths Of 2018
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad