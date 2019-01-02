‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term

Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Mbaka said Buhari could have died when he was sick if God didn’t want him.

According to the Catholic priest, Buhari is fighting corruption, repairing roads overgrown with weeds for years, and undertaking agricultural programmes like no President in the history of the country had done.

“A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported,” he said.

“We pray for President Muhammadu Buhari; he is a man who understands the situation. Since Nigeria started, we have never experienced a President that has agricultural programmes like him.



“For 16 years, the road from Anambra to Enugu was overgrown with weeds but within four years, the road is being reconstructed and the same way they are doing it to Umuahia. This one that remembered us, may God bless him.

“Four years doesn’t mean eight years; he has finished his four years. I pray for peaceful transition that he may complete his remaining four years. He will hand over to a better person, may the Lord keep him. When he was sick, he was almost dead and we said prayer and God granted him healing. God knows the purpose for allowing him to be alive; if God doesn’t want him, he could have died.

“The roads that were not going has started going. A lot of things are happening now which nobody knows. May the lord protect Buhari; it shall be well with our President.”

Mbaka was in the news last month for publicly slating Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for dithering in making financial donations to his ministry during its 2018 harvest and bazaar celebration.

“In your capacity and what God has done for you as Governor … God hates stinginess. What I am saying is not to please you, but what will save your life. Otherwise you and Atiku will fail, Mbaka had told Obi.

“If there is a place they will coat words for you, it is not at Mbaka’s altar. You can save your political destiny. Or in 2019, you people will not even know how they did the election. What will make my brother to come for bazaar and he won’t even break kola? Your own is taking time; the way you and Atiku [Abubakar] are moving will end in shame.”