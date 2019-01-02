43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School

Abdulsalam Salaudeen, an Arabic School teacher, has been arrested for defiling a five-year-old girl enrolled in his Arabic school.

Salaudeen was reported to the Police by a neighbour who recorded him while engaging in the act with the girl at his apartment at 16, Awoyemi Street, Igando Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

This was contained in a press statement released by the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officers (PRO), Chike Oti, on Wednesday.

The statement read: "On Friday, December 28, 2018, a good Nigerian visited the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command with a video evidence of an Islamic cleric, a.k.a. Alfa, having anal sex with a five-year-old girl that he was supposed to be teaching Islamic studies. The complainant sought audience with the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi.

"The CP, after watching the heart-rending video, directed the command's undercover operatives attached to the State Intelligence Bureau to immediately arrest the culprit and hand him over to the Gender Section for detailed investigation. The operatives went in search of the Alfa and arrested him near a mosque in the Igando area of the state.

"He was taken from there to the Gender Unit, where the Officer-in-Charge, ASP (Mrs) Abimbola Williams, confronted him with the video of him defiling the child by penetrating her anus and private parts. On seeing himself captured like an actor in a movie, the suspect broke down in tears and owned up to the crime. He later gave his name as Abdulsalam Salaudeen, a 43-year-old man resident at 16, Awoyemi Street, Igando Road, Ikotun, Lagos. The case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

"The CP, while commending the courageous act of the good Nigerian, has warned parents and guardians to keep constant watch over their children and wards. Nobody should be trusted. Be friends with your children and let them be free to share things with you. Do not cover up any crime, no matter who is involved. Raise the alarm on child molesters in your neighbourhood so they can face the law and others nursing such thoughts can be deterred."