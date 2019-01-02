Bayelsa Man 'Poisons' His Three Sons With Sniper 'Because They're Wizards'

"A certain medicine man in their village said the children were responsible for his sickness. They have also been branded as wizards by their villagers. They have been brutally abused by the whole community, and been called all kinds of names," Saleh said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2019

Samuel Sunday, a father of three, has poisoned his sons with 'sniper' in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Two of the sons — Miracle (aged 12) and God’s time (aged 10) — died, while the third son, Success (aged 14) is recuperating at a private hospital in Yenagoa.

Parading the father before newsmen, Aminu Saleh, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, said Sunday's brother was his accomplice, and that the children had been branded as wizards, which led to the incident.

"A certain medicine man in their village said the children were responsible for his sickness. They have also been branded as wizards by their villagers. They have been brutally abused by the whole community, and been called all kinds of names," Saleh said.

He urged parents, religious leaders and community leaders to be on the lookout for their children, and not subject them to unnecessary hardship.

Narrating his side of the story, Sunday said he was arrested on Wednesday morning after he went to the village to pick his children for a church programme. He said he gave his brother, who is now at large, N1,000 for transportation to take them back to the village.

Dr Moses Emeka, a physician at Hillem Medical Centre, attending to the surviving child, said Success was brought to the hospital unconscious by an official of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). He said the boy would soon recover as he is responding to treatment.

Narrating what happened, Success said it was their father and uncle that gave them the poison.

"Our father and his brother tied three of us and gave us sniper to drink. I was told that my brothers are dead and that I am the only one that survived," he said in tears.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits, Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Terrorising Us, Katsina Governor Laments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Saraki Didn’t Donate A Dime To Offa Robbery Victims, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Adeyemi, Boyfriend Of Slain Ex-Ondo Dep Gov’s Daughter, Narrates How She Was Killed
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Court Dismisses Application To Bar Journalists From Trial Of Tota Oil Coy Over Illegal Export Of Nigerian Crude
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Dropped Out Of OAU, Ogun APC Gov Candidate Admits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Mandatory Use Of NIN Begins Today — Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity MURIC Condemns Nigerian Govt For Granting Official Recognition To Jan. 1 For Christians To Enjoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Mbaka Predicts Hard Times For Nigeria​
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education FUTA Alumni 'All Over The World' Reject Calls To Rename The University After Shagari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Embassy Offices In Abuja And Lagos To Remain Open Despite US Govt Shutdown
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Prepare For Prolonged Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells Nigerians​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Mystery, Controversy Over ABU Student's Suicide By Ibrahim Adeyemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad