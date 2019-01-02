Coalition Of CSOs Claims Buhari-Osinbajo Regime Wants To Eliminate Deji Adeyanju

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2019

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of plotting to kill Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians.

A statement jointly signed by Ariyo-Dare Atoye of Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, Raphael Adebayo, National Secretary of Our Mumu Don Do movement and Moses Paul of MadConnect alluded to a report by SaharaReporters, stating that Abdulrahman Dambazau, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, had issued a directive barring visitors from visiting Adeyanju in the prison in Kano. See Also Free Speech Prison Officials Bar Deji Adeyanju's Friends, Family From Visiting Him 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

According to the CSOs, the order is a "wicked and unlawful directive", as barring Adeyanju's visitors meant he was no longer safe in prison.

The statement read: "The latest directive by the Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo regime barring visitors from accessing Comrade Deji Adeyanju who has been illegally incarcerated since 13th December, 2018, has further heightened the suspicion of family members and associates that there is a renewed plot to eliminate him. We are raising this alarm because we are no longer sure of what could happen to him.

"There is credible information, and as reported by a popular online medium, that the regime, through the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has ordered the Nigerian Prison Service to stop visitors, including friends and family members from visiting Deji Adeyanju in Kano Prison. We therefore consider this wicked and unlawful directive as a prelude to carrying out whatever hidden lethal plot they have against him.

"Family members, friends and associates have contacted the Free Deji Adeyanju Campaign team to express their strong fears that their son, brother and friend is no longer safe in Kano Central Prisons. They are seriously worried that the motive behind the trumped-up charges against him which has now amounted to double jeopardy, was meant to silence him or possibly eliminate him. Even when he has no case to answer.

"But this genuine and informed concern by sympathizers is further fueled by the alarming rate at which innocent Nigerians are dying (in state/police custody without any autopsy or investigation done after their mysterious demise) and mindlessly killed by state and non-state actors without protection by the government. Unfortunately, the regime is not in anyway perturbed or agitated by these devastating occurrences that have made Nigeria unsafe for human beings, and even animals."

The organisations also accused the Inspector General of Police, whom they said is "desperately seeking an extension of his tenure" and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of being behind Adeyanju's arrest. They also demanded his immediate release from prison.

The statement continued: "Posterity will judge and history will record how the despotic regime of a retired general and a professor of law conspired and directed the Inspector General of Police, who is also desperately seeking for the extension of his tenure at the time, to do the unthinkable under the sun to silent an activist and a critic of government. In this wicked plot, they were able to procure a magistrate who, after declining jurisdiction in the trumped-up charges leveled against Deji Adeyanju, went ahead to remand him in a prison custody.

"We will continue to ask, why did the Nigeria Police order the arrest of only Deji Adeyanju, the only Yorùbá-Christian out of four persons namely: ALHAJI MUHAMMAD BABA (AKA KNIGHT), ADEYANYU CHARLES, MUSA MUSA DAURA and KABIRU ALI AHMAD, who were discharged and acquitted in 2009 in Kano, in a case of culpable homicide? The fact that the rest are Hausa-Fulani Muslims has further exposed the ethno-religious bias and vendetta of the divisive administration, that has consistently tried to widen our fault lines as a nation.

"While we are demanding for the immediate release of Deji Adeyanju from illegal custody in Kano state, we also want President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo to know that Deji Adeyanju is the son of an old woman in the Kabba province of Kogi State, who is troubled by the onslaught against her son. Since the President has conceded in his new year message that God rules in the affairs of men, they should be reminded of how they are making the future to be very bleak for their own children and family members because this same God is a God of vengeance and shall make posterity to judge them.

"We make bold to say that Deji Adeyanju has not done a quarter of what Buhari, Osinbajo and the likes of el-Rufai, Amaechi and their foot soldiers did individually, when they were desperately seeking power in 2014/2015. They threatened bloodshed including a parallel government, while their supporters maimed and committed arson. It is an action that is repugnant to natural justice to wickedly deploy the coercive powers of government and shamelessly use it to illegally incarcerate and oppress Deji Adeyanju for speaking truth to power. Let them be reminded that they shall not remain in power forever and tomorrowshall surely reward their deeds."

SaharaReporters, New York

