JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'

It was also gathered that a network jamming device has been deployed with the view to rendering communication ineffective within the premises. However, the Police have denied the allegation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2019

As the showdown between the Police and Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi Central District in the National Assembly enters the sixth day, a source close to the lawmaker's residence in Abuja has disclosed that the Police have moved axes, iron cutter machines and other equipment to the location with the intention to break into the building.

It was also gathered that a network jamming device had been deployed with the view to rendering communication ineffective within the premises.

The Police had invaded Melaye's house last Friday, over allegations that he was culpable in the shooting of a policeman in July 2018.

On Saturday, electricity supply to his house was cut off, while on Sunday, the policemen were said to have fired in tear-gas canisters in order to force out the senator, whom they believe is hiding inside the building. See Also Human Rights On Day 3 Of Siege, Police Fire Tear-Gas Canisters Into Melaye's House 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

It was gathered that neighbours living within the area were not spared, as many of them inhaled the tear-gas, and had difficulties breathing. The entire atmosphere was also said to have been enveloped in thick smoke emanating from the house.

Meanwhile the Police have denied attempting to break into the house on Wednesday, insisting however that they will not leave the house until the lawmaker surrenders.

SaharaReporters, New York

