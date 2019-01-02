Okey Ndibe’s Mother To Be Buried January 7

Mrs. Ndibe served for many years as an elementary school teacher and headmistress in various schools in Nigeria, including St. Theresa’s in Yola, Adamawa State, as well as in Nnobi, Amawbia and Enugwu-Ukwu, all in Anambra State. She retired in 1977.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2019

The late Mrs. Elizabeth O. Ndibe, mother of US-based Nigerian novelist, academic and columnist Okey Ndibe, will be buried on Monday, January 7, 2019 in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area in Anambra State.

Mrs. Ndibe died on November 18, 2018. She was 93. 

Mrs. Ndibe served for many years as an elementary school teacher and headmistress in various schools in Nigeria, including St. Theresa’s in Yola, Adamawa State, as well as in Nnobi, Amawbia and Enugwu-Ukwu, all in Anambra State. She retired in 1977.

Popularly addressed by her praise name, Ngala, the late Mrs. Ndibe was born on April 18, 1925. She hailed from the Odikpo family in Onitsha.

On March 1, 1958, she married Christopher Chidebe Ndibe, a native of Amawbia. The couple was blessed with four sons and a daughter. Mrs. Ndibe’s survivors include her oldest child, John Ndibe, a medical doctor and acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in Anambra State; Okey Ndibe; Ifeoma Mokwuah, a New York-based social worker; Jude Ndibe, an architect employed by an oil services firm in Lagos; Patrick Ndibe, an attorney who works for the city of Houston, Texas, and Chuks Odikpo, a US-based businessman. 

Okey Ndibe, who has written numerous essays about his parents, stated that his late mother was “a passionate teacher who regarded all her pupils as her children, a fearless Christian who cared for bed-bound elders, prisoners, orphans, widows, and rejects of our society". 

The US-based author, whose books include a novel titled Foreign Gods, Inc. and a memoir, Never Look an American in the Eye, disclosed that the late Mrs. Ndibe made frequent visits to prisons to pray with and offer advice to inmates.

“After her retirement from teaching, she celebrated each birthday by spending several hours of the day with prisoners. She would take food to the inmates and treat them to a small feast,” the novelist said of his late mother. 

He also described his mother as a tireless advocate for the impoverished of society, often counselling government officials to implement policies aimed at reducing Nigeria’s levels of poverty and alleviating the suffering of marginalised Nigerians. 

Okey Ndibe said he and his siblings had received a steady stream of condolence messages since their mother’s death. “Messages have come from lots of her former students as well as those who admired my mother’s extraordinary generosity to others, especially the least fortunate members of society,” he said. 

Mrs. Ndibe will be laid to rest after a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., January 7 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia. Auxiliary Bishop Jonas Benson Okoye of the Awka Diocese will be the chief celebrant at the funeral Mass. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity MURIC Condemns Nigerian Govt For Granting Official Recognition To Jan. 1 For Christians To Enjoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Embassy Offices In Abuja And Lagos To Remain Open Despite US Govt Shutdown
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Coalition Of CSOs Claims Buhari-Osinbajo Regime Wants To Eliminate Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education FUTA Alumni 'All Over The World' Reject Calls To Rename The University After Shagari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Dropped Out Of OAU, Ogun APC Gov Candidate Admits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity MURIC Condemns Nigerian Govt For Granting Official Recognition To Jan. 1 For Christians To Enjoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Mandatory Use Of NIN Begins Today — Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Mbaka Predicts Hard Times For Nigeria​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International US Embassy Offices In Abuja And Lagos To Remain Open Despite US Govt Shutdown
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Prepare For Prolonged Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells Nigerians​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Shettima Admits Worsening Security Situation In Borno​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Zamfara Killings, Resurgence Of Boko Haram Attacks Unacceptable, Says JNI​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News No Serious Vice President Hawks N10,000, PDP Tells Osinbajo​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad