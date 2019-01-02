US Embassy Offices In Abuja And Lagos To Remain Open Despite US Govt Shutdown

The embassy also urged those scheduled for visa interviews to endeavour to keep their appointments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2019

The United States of America Embassy has clarified that its Abuja office, as well as its Consulate General in Lagos, will remain open for business.

The embassy had earlier announced on December 31, 2018 on its Facebook page that: "Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed. They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons".

However, in another post on Tuesday, the embassy stated that its offices would remain open for business and urged those scheduled for visa interviews to endeavour to keep their appointments.

This was revealed via a post on its official handle on Tuesday, that read: "U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Nigerian Airline Threatens To Withdraw From UK Over 'Hostile' Treatment Of Pilot
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#NigeriaDecides US Senators Move To Ensure Free Elections In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International Reinstated Government Of Burkina Faso Meets With Top UN Officials
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Israeli Police Investigate ‘Lynching’ Of African Asylum Seeker
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Compassion Amidst Crisis—Welcoming Syrian Refugees By Kika Otiono
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Dropped Out Of OAU, Ogun APC Gov Candidate Admits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity MURIC Condemns Nigerian Govt For Granting Official Recognition To Jan. 1 For Christians To Enjoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Mandatory Use Of NIN Begins Today — Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Mbaka Predicts Hard Times For Nigeria​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Prepare For Prolonged Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells Nigerians​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Shettima Admits Worsening Security Situation In Borno​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Zamfara Killings, Resurgence Of Boko Haram Attacks Unacceptable, Says JNI​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News No Serious Vice President Hawks N10,000, PDP Tells Osinbajo​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Power Ministry Budgets N168m For Generators, Fuel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad