US Embassy Offices In Abuja And Lagos To Remain Open Despite US Govt Shutdown

The United States of America Embassy has clarified that its Abuja office, as well as its Consulate General in Lagos, will remain open for business.

The embassy had earlier announced on December 31, 2018 on its Facebook page that: "Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed. They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons".

However, in another post on Tuesday, the embassy stated that its offices would remain open for business and urged those scheduled for visa interviews to endeavour to keep their appointments.

This was revealed via a post on its official handle on Tuesday, that read: "U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews. Please attend your regularly scheduled interview".