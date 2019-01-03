Abuja Court Refuses To Order Police To Leave Melaye’s Residence

Ruling on an ex parte application filed on behalf of the lawmaker, seeking an order to get the Police to leave his house, Justice N.E. Maha refused to grant the application.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2019

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rejected an application for an order directing the Police to leave the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been stationed at the lawmaker's residence since Friday, in the bid to arrest him for his alleged culpability in the shooting of a policeman in July 2018. The Police have shot tear-gas cannisters and adopted other means to get Melaye to come out, and have vowed not to leave the residence until he surrenders himself for arrest. See Also Human Rights On Day 3 Of Siege, Police Fire Tear-Gas Canisters Into Melaye's House 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Ruling on an ex parte application filed on behalf of the lawmaker, seeking an order to get the Police to leave his house, Justice N.E. Maha refused to grant the application.

The judge, however, chose to grant accelerated hearing to the main suit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police IGP Idris Redeploys Imo State Commissioner Of Police, Others​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police JUST IN: Police Ready To Break Into Melaye's House 'With Axe, Iron Cutter Machines'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Coalition Of CSOs Claims Buhari-Osinbajo Regime Wants To Eliminate Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N369Million Fraud: AG Denies Involvement As Delta Government Gives FCMB Two Weeks Ultimatum Or Face Legal Actions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police Biafra Group Write World Leaders Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections IGP Announces Massive Deployment Of Police Forces In Lead-Up To Kogi Elections
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

New Telegraph Newspaper Lagos DJ Commits Suicide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Tension, Controversy As IGP’s Tenure Ends
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others To Get N2.3bn Benefits In 2019
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Police Deploy 50 More Cops In Melaye’s Home​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan: I Didn’t Leave Empty Treasury For Buhari​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Entertainment Wizkid Reveals His One Target For 2019
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Petrol Subsidy Hits N2.43b Daily​ As NNPC Takes Over Calculation From PPPRA
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption My Two Graduate Children Don’t Have The Money To Buy Cars, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism For 'Respecting Media Rights', Nigeria Media Merit Award Picks Buhari As Grand Patron
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad