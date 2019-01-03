Abuja Court Refuses To Order Police To Leave Melaye’s Residence

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rejected an application for an order directing the Police to leave the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been stationed at the lawmaker's residence since Friday, in the bid to arrest him for his alleged culpability in the shooting of a policeman in July 2018. The Police have shot tear-gas cannisters and adopted other means to get Melaye to come out, and have vowed not to leave the residence until he surrenders himself for arrest.

Ruling on an ex parte application filed on behalf of the lawmaker, seeking an order to get the Police to leave his house, Justice N.E. Maha refused to grant the application.

The judge, however, chose to grant accelerated hearing to the main suit.