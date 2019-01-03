IGP Idris Redeploys Imo State Commissioner Of Police, Others​

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi. He also ordered the redeployment of three Deputy Commissioners of Police who were in charge of the Operations, State Criminal and Investigation Departments of the Command.

The transfer also affected 11 out of the 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the Command. The transfers are said to be with immediate effect while the command awaits a new CP any moment from now.

While the Imo CP was said to have been redeployed to Bauchi State Command, the CP in charge of Kogi State Command, Ali Janga, has been sent to Imo State. Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Asuquo Amba, has promised to strengthen community policing in the state to reduce crimes and all forms of criminality. Amba said he would ensure that his men and officers operate within the ambit of the law and shun all forms of illegalities that could put the force into disrepute or embarrass the nation in the eyes of the international community.

The new Ekiti CP, who spoke while addressing men and officers of the Command yesterday, said he was deployed in Ekiti State to carry out the transformation agenda of the IG and promised that the task would be accomplished. The CP assumed office in Ekiti State sequel to the retirement of his predecessor, Mr. Ahmed Bello.

Amba, who advised his men to embrace professionalism by respecting the rights of the members of the public as being preached by the IGP, said: “Under my watch, the police will work within the ambit of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are going to deploy community-policing strategy to reduce crimes in the state and this we are going to achieve with honesty, professionalism, transparency and through dedication to duties.”

However, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun, that the state security architecture will guarantee well-co-ordinated policing. Obaseki gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the state’s new Commissioner of Police to Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday.



The governor also gave the assurance that a permanent emergency response centre where activities of the new security architecture would be co-ordinated, would be ready before the end of the first quarter of 2019. He commended the outgoing CP, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, for his co-operation and support in birthing the security architecture. Odumosun said his mission in the state is to protect life and property and ensure the state is safe for all.