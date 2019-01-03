'I'm An AFRICAN GIANT' — Burna Boy Chides Festival Organisers For Writing His Name In Small Fonts

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popurlaly known as Burna Boy, has called out the organisers of Coachella, an international music and arts festival for writing his name “so small” on its event flyer.

Burna Boy, who had a great year in 2018 following the success of his album 'Outside', took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to rant about why his name was written in small font.

Burna Boy described himself as an “AFRICAN GIANT", and also called on the event organisers to "fix things quick".

“@coachella I really appreciate you. But I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small in your bill. I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix things quick please,” Burna Boy wrote on his Instagram story.

However, the singer has since deleted the post.

The year’s event is scheduled to take place in April 2019 in California, USA, and will feature more than 100 artistes.