My Two Graduate Children Don’t Have The Money To Buy Cars, Says Peter Obi

I have two graduates who are working, a boy and a girl, and the two of them don’t own any car because they haven’t made enough money to buy a car,” he said. “They were here for the Christmas, and I was talking to some people about them and the person said he saw my son and that he always jumps on buses and tricycles. Who will give them cars — is it me? My money is my own, so they should work for theirs.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2019

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says two of his children who are graduates and are already working do not own cars yet because they cannot afford one.

Speaking in Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State during a lecture organised in his honour by Agulu Peoples Assembly on Thursday, Obi said his children still board buses and tricycles for public transport.

He explained that even though “some people don’t like it”, this will not change as his children must make the money to buy cars for themselves rather than expect him to buy for them with his own money.

“I have two graduates who are working, a boy and a girl, and the two of them don’t own any car because they haven’t made enough money to buy a car,” he said.

“They were here for the Christmas, and I was talking to some people about them and the person said he saw my son and that he always jumps on buses and tricycles.

“Some people don’t like it that way. They believe I am rich and that my children should not be trekking, and that they should be provided cars. But I believe they do not have the money, so they have to trek.

“Who will give them cars — is it me? My money is my own, so they should work for theirs.”

Obi described himself as incorruptible, saying he wasn’t contesting to make money but to join in the building of a better Nigeria.

“I have been five years out of government, and no one has come to say any one naira was missing in government under my watch. EFCC can come and probe me if they like, I am not afraid,” he said.

“I am not here to campaign to my people because I come from here and you know what I did in Anambra. Just give me the opportunity and we will change Nigeria, and the country will start working again.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jonathan: I Didn’t Leave Empty Treasury For Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Fulani Group Distances Self From Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah Directs Members Nationwide To Campaign Massively Against Atiku
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Army Takes Python Dance To Ondo State
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Abuja Court To Grant Accelerated Hearing To Sowore's Suit Against NEDG/BON Debate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

New Telegraph Newspaper Lagos DJ Commits Suicide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Tension, Controversy As IGP’s Tenure Ends
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 43-Year-Old Arabic Teacher Filmed Defiling Five-Year-Old Girl Enrolled In His School
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others To Get N2.3bn Benefits In 2019
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan: I Didn’t Leave Empty Treasury For Buhari​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Police Deploy 50 More Cops In Melaye’s Home​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion SPECIAL REPORT: Why Troops Are Losing Ground To ISWAP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Petrol Subsidy Hits N2.43b Daily​ As NNPC Takes Over Calculation From PPPRA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Govt Votes N792m To Refurbish Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police IGP Idris Redeploys Imo State Commissioner Of Police, Others​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Fulani Group Distances Self From Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad