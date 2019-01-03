Security Guards Protecting NNPC Pipelines Protest Non-Payment Of 22-Month Salary Arrears

"When MRS Limited took over, there is no provision for even torch lights, raincoats and rain boots to enable us work properly. All we want is our salaries paid, as well as going back to work directly under the NNPC and not MRS Limited,” Kaja said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2019

Private security guards attached to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and who protect oil pipelines from Lokoja to Kaduna, have staged a peaceful protest to demand the payment of their 22-month salary arrears.

According to NAN, the workers blocked the entrance to the NNPC Depot at Awawa, Abaji Area Council, FCT and refused entry to staff, petrol tankers and visitors.

The security guards are employees of MRS Limited, and they carried placards bearing inscriptions such as: 'Pay us our 22-months salaries', 'We are not slaves' and 'We will block Abuja-Lokoja Road if we are not paid'.

Alhaji Abdullahi Kaja, spokesman of the workers, lamented that since MRS Limited took over, things have been different compared to when they were working directly under the NNPC, during which they were paid as and when due and received other benefits.

“Other security guards doing the same work at Warri, Port Harcourt and Katsina, have been paid, but we at Lokoja-Kaduna axis have not been paid. When we were working directly under the NNPC, our salaries were constant and we worked under good conditions. But when MRS Limited took over, there is no provision for even torch lights, raincoats and rain boots to enable us work properly. All we want is our salaries paid, as well as going back to work directly under the NNPC and not MRS Limited,” Kaja said.

He called on the government to intervene in order to resolve the dispute, and forestall the breakdown of law and other.

Another worker, Muhammed Hassan, accused the management of MRS Limited of being insensitive to their plight.

Alhaji Sani Mohammed, the Abaji NNPC Pumping Depot manager, declined comments, stating that MRS Limited was responsible for the security guards and was in better position to address the media.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nationwide Strike Looming In Aviation Industry Over 'Condition Of Service'
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Oil Nigeria's Oil And Gas Pipeline Network To Undergo Integrity Test
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Govs Adamant, Say N30,000 Minimum Wage Will Make States Go Bankrupt
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS For The Second Time In Two Weeks, Workers Barricade National Assembly Complex
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corporations Shell Petroleum Caught Lying About Clean-Up Operations, According To Amnesty International
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil PHOTONEWS: Fire Ignites NNPC Super Mega Station In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram BREAKING: Air Force Releases Names Of Five Officers Killed In Borno Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Miyetti Allah Directs Members Nationwide To Campaign Massively Against Atiku
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Tonye Cole: Wike's Hit Squads Wasted Entire Families — Why Should He Be Governor Again?
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Abuja Court Refuses To Order Police To Leave Melaye’s Residence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Legality Of The Siege At The Residence Of Senator Dino Maleye By The Police By Stanley Imhanruor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Wizkid Reveals His One Target For 2019
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Lagos DJ Commits Suicide
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 60-Year-Old Man Caught With 'At Least 12 Soaked Sanitary Pads And Female Underwear'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion What I Told A Nigerian Who Said Atiku Will Win Because Nigeria Is Designed To Favour Old People
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Tension, Controversy As IGP’s Tenure Ends
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections ‘If God Doesn’t Want Him, He Could Have Died’ — Mbaka Endorses Buhari For 2nd Term
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Youth Ban 'Self-Representing' Senator James Manager From Entering Warri S/W LG For Campaigns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad