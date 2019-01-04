BREAKING: After Failing To See IGP, Melaye Turns Himself In To SARS

SaharaReporters learnt that Melaye went to the office of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in company of some senators and members of House of Representatives. They had earlier gone to meet with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, at the Force Headqaurters, but the IGP was said to have been meeting with the President in the villa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2019

Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has finally surrendered himself to the Police exactly one week after they took over his Abuja residence.

The Police had invaded Melaye's residence on Friday and vowed not the leave the premises until the lawmaker surrendered himself for arrest.

Police are still laying siege on his house.

