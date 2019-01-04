BREAKING: Houses Burnt As Fire Breaks Out Near Petrol Station In Lagos

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 04, 2019

Residents trying to assist to put out the flames

A fire outbreak has occurred close to to G&G petrol station located at 57, Isolo road, Mushin, Lagos.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service are currently trying to put off the fire. There are four fire trucks on ground.

At the time of this report, the cause of the fire had not been ascertained but there were speculations that it was caused as a result of electrical fault. 

It was also not clear if there were casualties.

Residents were seen trying to assist to put out the flames, as it spread to other buildings, as well as the wire conducting electricity into houses in the area.

One of the houses affected was on Alhaji Amino street.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are also on ground to assist in putting out the fire.

